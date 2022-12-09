Velas (VLX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.01 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $62.01 million and approximately $480,419.02 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,386,144,913 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

