Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Ventas has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 692.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $45.14 on Friday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,962,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,787,000 after purchasing an additional 761,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $40,554,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Ventas by 4,841.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 644,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after acquiring an additional 631,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $22,087,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $13,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

