Venus Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.63 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Venus has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00024221 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $50.63 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

