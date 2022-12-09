Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.10 million-$963.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.14.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

