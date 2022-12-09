Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.54. 224,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,103,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.43. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

