VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.05. 8,576 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 4,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.
VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.
