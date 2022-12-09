VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA – Get Rating) were down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.93 and last traded at $69.05. Approximately 16,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.10.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.83.

