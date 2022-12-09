Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Shares Down 0.1%

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
Viña Concha y Toro Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48.
About Viña Concha y Toro
Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.
