Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 222,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vita Coco from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.79 million, a P/E ratio of 101.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.35 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $70,597.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 5,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $70,597.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,824.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 628,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,872.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,989 shares of company stock worth $152,653. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vita Coco by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 952,740 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the second quarter worth $3,059,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 26.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 292,350 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 28.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.