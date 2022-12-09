Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.53. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 4,201 shares changing hands.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $156.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the second quarter worth approximately $388,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 705,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 77,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after purchasing an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

