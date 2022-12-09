VVS Finance (VVS) 1-Day Volume Tops $398,893.27

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $106.12 million and $398,893.27 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VVS Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $956.62 or 0.05579870 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00505724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,184.92 or 0.30228632 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,736,753,933,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,423,196,523,331 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VVS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VVS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.