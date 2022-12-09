Wahed Invest LLC Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $108.69. 52,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,898. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

