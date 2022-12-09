Wahed Invest LLC Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $82,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.55. 74,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,974,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight Capital cut their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

