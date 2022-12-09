Wahed Invest LLC Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.61.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $395.27. 6,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

