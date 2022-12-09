Wahed Invest LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 18,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 53,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 44,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 718,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,370,000 after buying an additional 238,357 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $99.67. 17,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,168,844. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

