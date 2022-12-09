Wahed Invest LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 215.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after purchasing an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 861,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,336,000 after purchasing an additional 232,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 564.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after purchasing an additional 664,198 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,520 shares of company stock worth $29,616,547 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have commented on A shares. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

A stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $162.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

