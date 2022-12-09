Wahed Invest LLC Has $569,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wahed Invest LLC decreased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,261,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,304,000 after acquiring an additional 430,333 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 210,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 155,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,302 shares of company stock worth $12,606,784. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.07.

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 52,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,266. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.