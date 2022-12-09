Wahed Invest LLC Has $632,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.28. 8,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,642. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.