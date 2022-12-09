Wahed Invest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

CSCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. 157,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,809,050. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

