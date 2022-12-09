Wahed Invest LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.8% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.47. 606,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,441,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.