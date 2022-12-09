Wahed Invest LLC Sells 3,995 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wahed Invest LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.0% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 401,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,453,312. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

