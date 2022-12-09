Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,938 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.19. 268,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,259,264. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.