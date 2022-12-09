Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,642 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $190,270,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.21. 54,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,513,769. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.