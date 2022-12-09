Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Buys 433 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,932,466. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.71. 20,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,616. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

