Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 141,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,276,867. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

