Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,969 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 380,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $51,255,000 after buying an additional 55,290 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.63. The company had a trading volume of 68,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,748,360. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

