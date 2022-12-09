Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

KREF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,078. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

