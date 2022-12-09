Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after buying an additional 105,788 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 293.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 100,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,785,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

