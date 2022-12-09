Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.74 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.67 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00078691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00056509 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025488 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

