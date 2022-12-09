Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 122,695 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 312.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,695 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $920,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 96.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

AQUA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

