Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,617 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.4% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,095,000 after purchasing an additional 86,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.74. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,983. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

