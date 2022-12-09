Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 64.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,082 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $28,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $16,265,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.94. 633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14 and a beta of 0.98. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $199.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.18.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $960.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 15.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.67.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

