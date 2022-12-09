Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,526 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 130,358 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $919,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.54. 29,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

