Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $43,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

ROP stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $433.30. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,788. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.53 and a 200 day moving average of $406.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

