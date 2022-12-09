Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $85.97 Million Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,331 shares during the period. Cedar Fair makes up 1.9% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 3.44% of Cedar Fair worth $85,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,007.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 503,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 479,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 32.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 261,527 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 256,089 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,892. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.19.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.33). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.