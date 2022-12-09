Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 124,179 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,179 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Avantor by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,096 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,485,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,810,000 after purchasing an additional 372,881 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $21.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,369. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.