Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.99. 2,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $544.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $473.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

