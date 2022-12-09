Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 2.59% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAMR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a one year low of $36.93 and a one year high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners ( NYSE:BAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

