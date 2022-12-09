Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1,176.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 291,952 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Trex worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after buying an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Trex by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,353,000 after buying an additional 566,971 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after buying an additional 186,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $44.08. 11,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,406. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

