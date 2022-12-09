Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,205,051 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 90.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,205,051 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 400.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

NYSE:SU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 117,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,362. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

