Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $3.13 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 421,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,887,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

