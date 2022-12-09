Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29. 260,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,826,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $4,944,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.