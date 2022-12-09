Warren B. Kanders Sells 25,389 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,807,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,527,373.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cadre Stock Performance

CDRE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.27. 89,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.72 million and a P/E ratio of 291.16. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Cadre to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

