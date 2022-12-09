Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 291,216 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 291,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,432,000. American Tower accounts for 5.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.12. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

