Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 999,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.5 %

Builders FirstSource Profile

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,018. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.