Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $86.29 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 594,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,289,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 5.8% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $148.94. 1,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.46. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.47%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

