Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New $29.81 Million Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,809,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up 2.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Gaming and Leisure Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

