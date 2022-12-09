WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Acquires $16,136.96 in Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. acquired 25,214 shares of WaveDancer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $16,136.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,608,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
WaveDancer Stock Performance
WaveDancer stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. WaveDancer, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.00.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 79.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer
About WaveDancer
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
