WAX Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $132.39 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $971.05 or 0.05626107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00508150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30373619 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,243,334 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,300,135,477.45758 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05750068 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,704,138.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

