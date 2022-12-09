Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Position Raised by Wishbone Management LP

Wishbone Management LP increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,539 shares during the quarter. Wayfair accounts for 14.3% of Wishbone Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wishbone Management LP owned about 0.86% of Wayfair worth $39,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Wayfair by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wayfair by 14.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,547,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $42,937.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,819 shares of company stock worth $1,433,786 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $38.74. 20,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,804. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $238.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on W shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

